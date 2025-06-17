AI Central

Jim
Jun 18

I have a good idea for this post, but it has more to do with the local aspect of AI in regards to security. In the past I was hesitant to use AI for learning and understanding engineering manuals by maintenance personnel because the manuals and systems are proprietary property of the companies that make the equipment. The employees can use the manuals, but they aren’t for general consumption. They aren’t even allowed to make copies of the manuals. If I could make a local AI out of the manuals, what a great troubleshooting tool it would be, especially for new employees. They could chat with a local AI and understand how the systems they need to inspect and repair work.

If I made a local AI, could I be sure that the proprietary information doesn’t go to wherever on some memory at Deepseek? I was always apprehensive to upload the manuals to Chat GPT for security concerns, but if I could build a local AI, there would there be any security concerns?

Donald Wheeler
Aug 11

MK - There are dozens of versions of this for Linux on the Internet; do you have a preferred one at all? I like how you set this up for Windows

