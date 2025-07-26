AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
Jul 26

An excellent song delved from the depths of post-cyberpunk sci-fi.

I find it interesting that, despite the not so latent perversity of 60s/70s sci-fi, no one really predicted the astonishingly awful dystopian converged world we live in now with its propagandized media, word magic Hegemony, grooming culture, and lobotomized Big Tech AI.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ticotexas's avatar
ticotexas
Jul 26

Excellent work, Vox! Haunting, meaningful, and emotional. I enjoy all your songs very much. This one is top shelf.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture