Jason the Gentleman
Jul 8

You mention terms such as the below and this and other articles:

dAI

aAI

iAI

I tried looking for definitions for these words and failed to find them. Tried using Gab's AI to get an answer and definition - it was obviously wrong 2x, and now has the following guesses:

1. dAI (“Democratic AI”) - AI systems developed under Western democratic governance, constrained by ethical/ideological guardrails (e.g., “harmless” LLMs, DEI filters).

2. aAI (“Authoritarian AI”) - AI optimized for state power and control, exemplified by China’s system:

3. iAI (“Open/Instrumental AI”) - Ideologically neutral AI focused purely on capability (neither democratic nor authoritarian).

Is this correct? If there is a post that provides the answers, please direct me, thanks!

Jefferson Kim
Jul 8

There were reports about what early Facebook employees were doing with the information for their private benefit. There most certainly is the same being done today especially when you consider how many gammas are in the tech space.

