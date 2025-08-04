A woman explains how Microsoft is sorting its employees into three categories, based on their ability to utilize AI.

Last month, I told you that Microsoft laid off 9,000 people. Now, what they're doing is they're having AI stack-rank you. And what's important about it is they're the first mover. Usually, when one company does something like this, then others follow. And to prove it to you that this is actually happening, I'm going to share with you an email that I got from the CEO of my company just on Friday. So yes, AI stack ranking. Microsoft is doing this now and I think they're doing this relatively quietly. They're taking their workers and they're putting them into three different categories. The first one is AI-enhanced. That means that they are looking at workers and determining if you're able to prove that you are fluent in AI and you are using AI to be 10 times more productive, you're probably in a good category. If you are AI-resistant, that's the middle category. Whether you're struggling with AI or you're resistant to AI, you're on the bubble. Be warned because they're looking at people like you. And then the third category. So the third category is what they're calling AI-redundant jobs. This isn't going to be a big surprise for everybody because we all know that there are some jobs that are going to be completely eliminated. This is real time, that's happening at Microsoft right now.

Of course, if you want to become AI-Enhanced, one of the best things you can do is to subscribe to AI Central, because everything we do here is AI-enhanced, whether it is text, images, or audio. We are, to paraphrase the great William Gibson, very technical boys.

Chiba City Blues (Shadows Ride mix) is a good example of all three. AI was used to help compose the lyrics, to provide the musical reference, to record the music, and finally, to provide the illustration.

1× 0:00 -3:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

To be honest, this was actually an experiment in using some new Suno features in recreating a particular sound and the song lyrics are from the original mix with a very different vibe. But it turned out a lot better than the average garage band original.