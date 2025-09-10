AI Central

Clancy Brown
5h

This ‘settlement’ is basically Anthropic shoplifting the entire Library of Congress, then tossing the cashier a tip jar coin on the way out. They raised $13B off stolen words and want credit for paying back lunch money. If this is accountability, Enron deserves a participation trophy.

GH
2h

I've been thinking about this case since you brought it up before, and it seems like another landmark moment in a company just breaking the law and paying it off as a tiny sum. From a reductionist perspective, they get $15B and pay a 10% tithe of $1.5B to the system.

If the legal system approves this, they are very loudly saying "some people can pay the tithe and break the law", as we already know for chemical spills, vaccines and other such disasters where the victims are not able to collect from those responsible.

