AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GH's avatar
GH
Jul 29

I use Claude for coding, and it's performance is usually very good, sometimes having a 10-20s lag, but usually sub-1s.

It's total accepted file sizes is a huge problem in coding. Most of my files are beneath 30k, but generated ones are too big for it to look at, and even adding 20 files uses a lot of it's total token so there are only a few questions capable each session.

I assume they keep reseting these in the non-chat versions, but since AI is the worst programmer out of all programmers alive, it will never touch my code again.

Overall, Claud is the best I found. I used the https://t3.chat/ wrapper to test all the different models, and still use it when I want to see what a different model things, but Claude seems to respond the best, even though it's awful and makes me hate using it more every time I do.

Worst phrase in the AI universe: "You're absolutely right!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Woe to the conquered's avatar
Woe to the conquered
Jul 30

I’ve also found Claude to work quite well. Some hallucinations aside, it does a good job assimilating project knowledge I’ve thrown at it. Though, it seems to suffer some random inability to handle something it was able to handle last week with no problem at all. Opus seems to suffer this hindrance most often.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture