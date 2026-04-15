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Jimmy_w's avatar
Jimmy_w
10h

Since Anthropic has now made Claude Code the only authorized agent for Claude models, it is only a matter of time before other agents start pretending to be Claude Code to get to models. Pretending because Claude Code has too much overhead/context compared to Pi, and not enough authorities compared to OpenClaw.

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Jerome Pope's avatar
Jerome Pope
13h

AI is an artificial Jew.

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