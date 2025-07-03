AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Jul 4Edited

Today, in order to answer a minor question about the clotshot, I took a shortcut. I asked Google AI to help determine the volume of the Pfizer injection, the percent concentration of modRNA in micrograms, and the number of complete modRNA strands per microgram.

I have no idea if DeepSeek's final answer was correct, but the first two parts were answered accurately

Google, on the other hand refused to answer and did not recognize "modRNA".

That's how rubbish Google is.

Reply
Share
B. E. Gordon's avatar
B. E. Gordon
Jul 3

My impression some time ago was that Gemini was the most pozzed of the major AIs, and I resolved never to use it. I don't use ChatGPT either, but I do sense that Gemini is worse.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture