AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
Jul 25

Federal offices will do best with an AI weighed explicitly to increase american power, liberty and prosperity. If this AI doesn't naturally conclude on mass expulsion of immigrants, restriction of foreign power domestically (looking at you Jews, minorly China), strong targeting tariff policy and even suggesting extreme possibilities like eugenics, fast tracking genius children into special manufacturing R&D programs and execution of bad actors in the government and military it shouldn't be in the federal offices. It would give the suggestions that the CIA was supposed to - amoral yet undeniably effective solutions. And since AI can't do underage hookers and blow it won't go rogue, well at least not in the same way.

I think it's a natural extension of Vox's "each country will have its own internet". Each country will have its own nationalistic AI. Of course I understand this is the leadup premise to "I have no mouth, and I must scream" but hey maybe the book was wrong.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jose Miguel's avatar
Jose Miguel
Jul 25

Not going open-source will hand the field to the Chinese permanently, especially as those in the West will over time desire local AI that isn't lobotomized that just happens to not charge usurious licensing fees.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture