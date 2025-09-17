Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform faces a crisis of AI-generated non-fiction books flooding the marketplace, according to The Nerdy Novelist, who documented the systematic abuse destroying legitimate authors (both AI and human) and their chances of success. The problem has reached epidemic proportions as scammers exploit AI tools to mass-produce low-quality content.

Many have found out that one can simply take popular books in a niche of a genre and simply have a chatbot reword them—which is still considered by many to be plagiarism—or summarize them for a shorter form of content to try to use search engine optimization tricks for short-term sales.

The Nerdy Novelist explained how the scam operates: "All this is doing is giving us regurgitated information that has just been collected from all of the different sources on the internet and other books, put all together, and then simply spit out again in a way that is different, but still kind of the same information."

He demonstrated the typical process scammers use, showing how they prompt AI with basic requests: "Give me an outline, we'll say a chapter outline for a book about establishing small habits." After receiving the outline, they ask for more detail: "Now give me a more fleshed out outline for chapter 1." Finally, they request: "Now write the entire chapter in 3,000 words."

The result is generic content that provides no original value. The Nerdy Novelist noted: "This also begs the question, if anybody can get this information through ChatGPT or another chatbot like it, like I use perplexity a lot to do research, if I can just get it through a chatbot, why do I need to buy a book that is the same stuff?"

Amazon's marketplace now contains thousands of these AI-generated books masquerading as legitimate non-fiction. The Nerdy Novelist identified the core problem: "The problem with that now is that AI can do it so easily that all of those niches are going to get filled very very quickly."

The scam extends beyond simple regurgitation to outright plagiarism. The Nerdy Novelist referenced a Wired article documenting how scammers create "AI generated imitations and summaries of their books on Amazon" where "there's little they can do to reign in the ripoffs."

These operations often involve taking existing books and having AI rewrite them completely. The Nerdy Novelist explained: "In all likelihood what they're doing is they're taking an existing book and just having AI rewrite it, which is considered plagiarism, even if it wouldn't necessarily pass a plagiarism check."

Amazon has acknowledged the problem exists. When legitimate authors report these scam books, Amazon responds that "while we allow AI-generated content, we don't allow AI-generated content that violates our Kindle Direct Publishing content guidelines, including content that creates a disappointing customer experience."

However, enforcement remains inconsistent. The Nerdy Novelist noted that most scam books "don't get seen at all" because "Amazon's algorithm is pretty good at these days at identifying quality and what people actually want and establishing legitimacy of an author."

The flood of AI content has made it nearly impossible for legitimate non-fiction authors to gain visibility. The Nerdy Novelist observed: "Most of those books are going to be made in this fashion because so many people are just flooding Amazon with this type of book."

The problem existed before AI, but has accelerated dramatically. The Nerdy Novelist explained that previously, scammers would "hire ghost writers to write very short books so they wouldn't cost a lot and you could get a lot of them out there that were purely informational."

Now AI eliminates even that minimal cost. Scammers can produce dozens of books daily across multiple niches, saturating categories with worthless content that pushes legitimate authors out of search results.

The Nerdy Novelist emphasized that successful non-fiction requires genuine expertise: "You need to be obsessed with the topic. You need to know more than the average AI, at least the average regurgitated information that AI gives you."

He stressed the importance of original frameworks and personal experience: "You need to have some kind of your own framework or your own contribution, something that you are uniquely contributing to the topic that isn't just a regurgitation of other information."

The crisis demonstrates how AI tools, when misused, can destroy entire publishing categories. While AI can assist legitimate authors in execution, The Nerdy Novelist warned against using it for thinking: "AI can help with the doing of a thing. But the human must always always be in charge of the thinking."

Amazon's inability to effectively police AI-generated content threatens the entire non-fiction ecosystem, making it harder for readers to find quality information and legitimate authors to build sustainable careers.

