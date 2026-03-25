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Monkeyb00y's avatar
Monkeyb00y
8h

Anti-scam? Seeing Jim Browning is involved is comforting.

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David Karnok's avatar
David Karnok
8h

If the interaction is too high entropy, It's probably a scam.

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