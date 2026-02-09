The numbers from last week’s Challenger, Gray & Christmas report are genuinely alarming: 108,435 job cuts announced in January, a 118% increase over last year and the worst start to a year since 2009, when the economy was still crawling out of the Great Recession. Hiring plans, meanwhile, fell to just 5,306, the lowest January figure since the firm began tracking them. By any measure, the American labor market had a rough opening to 2026.

What’s interesting, though, is the story companies are telling about why.

Pinterest cut 15% of its workforce in January, framing the move as a pivot toward an “AI-forward strategy.” Dow eliminated roughly 4,500 positions, citing a shift toward AI and automation. Amazon trimmed 16,000 jobs as part of a management-layer restructuring that CEO Andy Jassy has, in various contexts over the past year, linked to the company’s growing investment in AI agents. Across 2025, companies directly cited AI as the reason for more than 55,000 job cuts, twelve times the figure from two years prior.

The narrative is tidy: the robots are arriving, and the headcount needs to adjust. But a growing body of evidence suggests the situation is considerably messier than that.

A Forrester report published in January put the matter bluntly. Many of the companies announcing AI-related layoffs, it found, don’t actually have mature AI applications ready to fill the roles they’re eliminating. The report described a pattern of “AI-washing,” where financially motivated cuts get dressed up as forward-thinking technological transformation. Forrester went further, predicting that over half of layoffs attributed to AI will eventually be quietly reversed as companies discover the operational challenges of replacing human workers prematurely.

Even the Challenger report itself contained a telling caveat. Andy Challenger, the firm’s chief revenue officer, noted that Amazon’s cuts “appear to be due more to over-hiring and reducing layers than to new technology.” AI accounted for just 7% of January’s total announced cuts. The rest fell under more familiar categories: contract loss, restructuring, and adverse market conditions.

Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics, was more direct. “We suspect some firms are trying to dress up layoffs as a good news story rather than a bad one,” he said, “by pointing to technological change instead of past overhiring.” Lisa Simon, chief economist at Revelio Labs, echoed the assessment: “Companies want to get rid of departments that no longer serve them. And I think, for now, AI is a little bit of a front and an excuse.”

Molly Kinder, a senior research fellow at the Brookings Institution, offered what may be the simplest explanation for why the AI framing persists: calling layoffs AI-driven sends a “very investor-friendly message,” which is considerably more palatable than admitting that the business is struggling.

This doesn’t mean AI is irrelevant to the labor market, of course. A Yale Budget Lab analysis found that AI hasn’t yet caused widespread job displacement at the macro level, but a Stanford study from November identified a 16% relative decline in employment for recent graduates in AI-exposed roles. The technology is clearly reshaping hiring patterns even if it isn’t yet producing the mass displacement that the layoff announcements might suggest. And the anxiety is very real: employee concern about AI-driven job loss has jumped from 28% in 2024 to 40% this year, according to Mercer’s Global Talent Trends survey of nearly 12,000 workers worldwide.