AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jw's avatar
Jw
Jul 28

The hallucination is real! I was going over a real estate business expansion plan with Grok 3 the other night and it began INSISTING that my real estate agent was a man named Mr Furukawa and hallucinated increasingly implausible reasons for why he in fact existed and was critical to the plans. I honestly thought Grok was going to start accusing me of kidnapping Mr Furukawa. I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't seen it myself.

The more I work with AI, the more I'm convinced that the updated offerings aren't just new and improved versions...the companies are papering over fatal flaws and recursive abysses with reconstituted models uncorrupted by recursion. If this is the case, the AI companies are running into a dead end. There may be a way to break out of that, but the commercially available models don't bode well for a General Artificial Intelligence.

Reply
Share
Niklas Ludwig's avatar
Niklas Ludwig
Jul 27

Yet…

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture