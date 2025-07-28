AI Central

User's avatar
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
Jul 28

If this could be made to work in real time based off audio input it would be possible to create an app a woman could launch before a date, put the phone on the table and receive an "emergency" call when a certain gamma threshold is exceeded. Same concept with job interviews.

Shefi1280's avatar
Shefi1280
Jul 28

Well that was easy. Vox has probably written more on Gammas than the other types.

