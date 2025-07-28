Grok 4 analyzes a single posted anecdote in the context of the Socio-Sexual Hierarchy:

Years ago at a conference, I met one of my theological “heroes” and introduced myself. I apparently mispronounced his last name, and he promptly corrected me. Though he was right about my faux pas, it was not a great first impression and a turnoff. Needless to say, I wasn’t impressed with the rebuke as it was unnecessary and felt pretentious. Here’s my point: I lost interest that day in my “hero” and haven’t read anything he’s written since. Don’t risk your influence on flattery. It’s not worth it. When you meet your fans, be gracious and let them mispronounce your name.

Use voxday.net and sigmagame.substack.com to analyze this statement posted by a man. Assign an SSH ranking with percent certainty using direct quotes from the websites to support your position.

The statement reflects a classic pattern of Gamma male behavior within the Socio-Sexual Hierarchy (SSH), as detailed across Vox Day’s writings on voxday.net and sigmagame.substack.com. The poster’s initial idealization of a “theological hero,” followed by a complete devaluation and long-term grudge over a minor correction (a name mispronunciation), demonstrates thin-skinned resentment, an inability to move on from perceived slights, and a reactive inversion of hierarchy where the poster positions himself as the arbiter of graciousness. This aligns strongly with Gamma traits, rather than those of higher ranks like Alpha (who might dismiss it momentarily but not hold onto it) or Delta (who would likely accept the correction without emotional fallout).

Direct supporting quotes from the sites:

From sigmagame.substack.com (in “Comments of the Week”): “Gammas’ inability to move on and let things go is definitely one of their worst qualities. Just let things go and move on. Not everything’s personal. It comes across like obsessive concern about what others think about them, but I think it’s more a burning desire to have the last word. ‘Secret king wins again’ is the perfect phrase to describe this phenomenon.”

From sigmagame.substack.com (in “Gammas Never, Ever, Learn”): “Gammas hate the Socio-Sexual Hierarchy because it is a concise and objective irritant to their Delusion Bubbles. After all, how can the self-appointed Secret King rule his little kingdom in peace when he is reminded, every single day, that he is near the bottom of the various social hierarchies to which he belongs?”

From voxday.net (in Gamma archives, quoting a related analysis): “The Gamma however has wholly different internal mechanisms and they end up being the really creepy and dangerous ones, even if they present as easy-going, liberal, modern metrosexual men in touch with their feminine side… [Gammas] end up being the really creepy/loser/gamma way.”

These traits—holding grudges over minor rebukes, idealizing then devaluing figures of admiration, and framing the incident as a lesson in “graciousness” to assert moral superiority—do not fit other SSH ranks. For instance, a Sigma would likely remain indifferent without emotional investment, while a Beta or Delta might brush it off as inconsequential. The poster’s advice to “let them mispronounce your name” further hints at a Gamma’s projected concern for status and flattery, masking underlying insecurity.

SSH Ranking: Gamma

Percent Certainty: 90% (The fit is near-perfect based on behavioral patterns, but without broader context on the poster’s life, a small margin allows for potential Delta overlap in rare cases of extreme sensitivity).

This is both fascinating and a little alarming. Now, if the skeptics are correct and the SSH is merely astrology for men, then it’s obviously not going to go anywhere. But if it has genuine predictive power and is able to correctly anticipate male behavior in both general and situational contexts, then there are going to be significant ramifications from the ability to use AI’s enhanced pattern recognition to identify men and their behavioral patterns everywhere from employment to dating and social media platforms.

Furthermore, there is no need to limit the analysis to the SSH alone. It can be utilized in combination with the Briggs-Myers and the Big Five personality profiles to further hone the analysis, and if the other models are of any genuine utility, improve the predictive model.