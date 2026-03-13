AI Central

AI Central

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J Scott's avatar
J Scott
4h

Been growing food for 5 years, and use AI.

Never tried to mix the two. Will have to try it.

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Narnia Bear's avatar
Narnia Bear
9h

Analysis paralysis with garden planning is no joke. Wish i would have had AI 15 years ago for it!

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