AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Aug 12

Narcissus Effect Human Purification Filtering System (Patent Pending)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie C's avatar
Julie C
Aug 12

It's a kinder, gentler way of reducing the population.

In all seriousness, though, I wonder how many people will over time turn to AI relationships over drugs. And which will be less expensive as a method of self-destruction in the long run?

I can't quite picture people breaking into houses and stealing copper to feed the AI subscription fees, but then humans are strange, and if the simulated relationship is compelling enough, who knows? What lengths would someone go to, to keep their beloved AI spouse from being cancelled? If the penalty for losing the subscription would be that your AI relationship is deleted?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture