It stands to reason that AI can meet the needs of some men and many women. The more solipsistic one is, the less one requires any meaningful input from anyone else. All that solipsists require is something that will mirror their own feelings about themselves back to them, and this is something for which AI is actually much better suited than humans.

And while some might wring their hands and lament the way in which this supposedly presages the end of the human race, they are completely wrong. To the contrary, AI in this context is nothing more than a eugenics filter that will improve humanity by removing the least empathetic, least psychologically fit individuals from the reproductive process.