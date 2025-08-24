AI Central

3d

There’s a layer to this problem that goes beyond cost or efficiency. I’ve witnessed offshore title operations in Manila refuse explicit directives from their U.S. parent company—not delay, not misunderstand, but refuse.

So while we’ve focused on whether AI will replace outsourced labor, we’ve ignored that a good portion of that labor already operates beyond effective domestic control. We’re not just sending data overseas—we’ve handed over day-to-day operational custody of the American real estate system to third parties in the Philippines, India, and elsewhere.

That includes property ownership records, wire instructions, mortgage details, and SSN-derived identifiers—all routinely processed outside the United States.

The national security risk isn’t speculative. It’s embedded. If a Manila-based team decides not to comply with a policy update or mishandles a transaction, there’s no meaningful recourse. The chain of command has already fractured.

AI might eventually take those jobs, but at least AI won’t tell corporate that it will not follow instructions.

We didn’t just offshore the grunt work. We offshored the leverage.

3d

I started working with LLMs as soon as it was more than a toy, so was never resistent to it, but the management brain-space is rotten with bad ideas about AI, and the ones I had to deal with were zealots.

I am hoping taking some time away from the tech sector for a while, they will have returned to just being regular managers again, with a different toolset that doesn't include completely unrealistic expectations and feverish lectures.

