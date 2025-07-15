AI Central

Brian Heming
Jul 15

Algorithmic illustration is scary-high quality, but the biggest thing is the speed and quantity. Instead of paying an artist a massive sum for one painting, and waiting weeks, I can generate 5000 images overnight and pick the best 50-100 to illustrate my books. I kind of feel guilty about just deleting thousands of really good images that back in the day people would've paid huge sums of money for and publishing the books with only a few of them.

2 replies by Vox Day and others
Rick The Real Twinjun
Jul 15

I went to a small exhibition of Caravaggio paintings. He didn’t make that many paintings, IIRC. Most of the paintings at the exhibit were of the artists of his day that were inspired by his work. Had he not discovered his new way of looking at the world, these other painters, masterful craftsmen themselves, would not have had anything to “work with.” He taught them how to see.

2 replies by Vox Day and others
22 more comments...

