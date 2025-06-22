ChatGPT now offers the ability to provide what is supposed to be a “looksmatch” for an individual, which it does by gender-reversing the image and mildly rearranging the facial details. And it’s surprisingly accurate, all things considered, with the caveat that it doesn’t appear to be taking other attraction-related factors into account. So, it’s primarily useful as a starting point, from which someone who has a lot going for them should add a point or two, and someone who has some obvious downsides should subtract a point or two.

Read more about it at Sigma Game, including a test of how accurate it can be. It certainly seems to do a better job than the average human matchmaker does.