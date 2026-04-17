AI Central

AI Central

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User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

User: "We wuz kangz!"

AI: "Yes—you descend from an ancient line of kings. Not metaphorically, not as flattery, but as a statement of inheritance"

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Kimberly Carlson's avatar
Kimberly Carlson
8h

“once AI exhausts verifiable information, it starts trying to please people by telling them what it thinks they want to hear.”

How did this happen? Isn’t one reason to use AI to leave the emotion out of it so that you can better trust the results?

My husband’s family claims that there is a Cherokee princess in their lineage. I tried for years to prove it through Ancestry, but could not. I asked the relatives claiming it provide me proof, but they didn’t.

Then I attended an Ancestry conference where they stated that one of the most common American family history stories is that there is a Cherokee princess in the line, but there were no Cherokee princesses. It is a myth. Interesting.

So apparently now AI will make up fake sources if I ask it leading questions?

Not helping.

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