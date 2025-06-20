AI Central

Jefferson Kim
Jun 20

Gemini may do better with its larger context window. Larger chunks., maybe not the entire novel though.

Deepseek has problems with long outputs.

ShootyBear
Jun 20

Thanks for this article! Hard to find content that helps you do things better!!

One interesting thing I found with Grok is that I have a rough outline/timeline for a story and it rephrased it slightly incorrectly like it was a human where it got 90% correct in the correct order but the other 10% was either incorrect by jumbling events together or it got things out of sequence.

