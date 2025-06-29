AI Central

Rev. Matthew Littlefield
Jun 30

The sooner it destroys credentialism, the better. Too many people lean on those pieces of paper without having really any individual thinking or genuine intellectual curiosity. It’s remarkable I once dreamed of being a college lecturer, but the more I got involved, the more I realised how stultifying the whole system was, and converged of course, and so I got as far away as I could. This AI will break some things, some of those things need to be replaced though, for the good of society.

BodrevBodrev
Jun 30

AI for learning is probably in the top 3 usecases for AI. Sure is number 1 for me. Right now most every intellectual activity has an absurd amount of learning overhead required that is getting bigger and bigger by the second. People don't want to go through it, they just want in on the action. AI will give them just that. After that learning becomes a lot easier.

I started a new job last month that required me to learn an absurd amount of image processing, that would have normally taken me a month to do and would have included reading a number of very boring technical books, the ones that usually take 3 or 4 chapters to get to the point, when you've already forgotten where you started. It took me about 2 days using AI to start doing my job. Frankly, if not for AI I'd probably have been fired.

