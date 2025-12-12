The following account may or may not be true. I personally believe it is almost certainly fiction, based specifically on the prediction of an IT guy making Senior Vice President on the basis of a single successful technology rollout.

But for anyone who has ever spent time in the corporate space, it does certainly feel true. The paperless office hasn’t created any less paper, so it stands to reason that the AI-powered office will not be any more efficient or intelligent.

And, of course, there is no question that everything about the corpocracy, its metrics, and its numbers, is fake.

Last quarter I rolled out Microsoft Copilot to 4,000 employees.



$30 per seat per month.



$1.4 million annually.



I called it “digital transformation.”



The board loved that phrase.



They approved it in eleven minutes.



No one asked what it would actually do.



Including me.



I told everyone it would “10x productivity.”



That’s not a real number.



But it sounds like one.



HR asked how we’d measure the 10x.



I said we’d “leverage analytics dashboards.”



They stopped asking.



Three months later I checked the usage reports.



47 people had opened it.



12 had used it more than once.



One of them was me.



I used it to summarize an email I could have read in 30 seconds.



It took 45 seconds.



Plus the time it took to fix the hallucinations.



But I called it a “pilot success.”



Success means the pilot didn’t visibly fail.



The CFO asked about ROI.



I showed him a graph.



The graph went up and to the right.



It measured “AI enablement.”



I made that metric up.



He nodded approvingly.



We’re “AI-enabled” now.



I don’t know what that means.



But it’s in our investor deck.



A senior developer asked why we didn’t use Claude or ChatGPT.



I said we needed “enterprise-grade security.”



He asked what that meant.



I said “compliance.”



He asked which compliance.



I said “all of them.”



He looked skeptical.



I scheduled him for a “career development conversation.”



He stopped asking questions.



Microsoft sent a case study team.



They wanted to feature us as a success story.



I told them we “saved 40,000 hours.”



I calculated that number by multiplying employees by a number I made up.



They didn’t verify it.



They never do.



Now we’re on Microsoft’s website.



“Global enterprise achieves 40,000 hours of productivity gains with Copilot.”



The CEO shared it on LinkedIn.



He got 3,000 likes.



He’s never used Copilot.



None of the executives have.



We have an exemption.



“Strategic focus requires minimal digital distraction.”



I wrote that policy.



The licenses renew next month.



I’m requesting an expansion.



5,000 more seats.



We haven’t used the first 4,000.



But this time we’ll “drive adoption.”



Adoption means mandatory training.



Training means a 45-minute webinar no one watches.



But completion will be tracked.



Completion is a metric.