In the past I was hesitant to use AI for learning and understanding engineering manuals by maintenance personnel because the manuals and systems are proprietary property of the companies that make the equipment. The employees can use the manuals, but they aren’t for general consumption. They aren’t even allowed to make copies of the manuals. If I could make a local AI out of the manuals, what a great troubleshooting tool it would be, especially for new employees. They could chat with a local AI and understand how the systems they need to inspect and repair work. If I made a local AI, could I be sure that the proprietary information doesn’t go to wherever on some memory at Deepseek? I was always apprehensive to upload the manuals to Chat GPT for security concerns, but if I could build a local AI, there would there be any security concerns?

The commenter is correct to be concerned about the public nature of AI. Just as uploading a picture to your “private” Facebook account is actually putting it out into the wilds forever, uploading anything to an Internet AI like Deepseek or ChatGPT means that it is no longer secure or private in any way.

A local AI would only be reliably secure if it was on a single machine or a local area network with no connection to the Internet. As soon as anything is connected to the Internet, you need to assume that someone, somehow, is going to make the information on that machine, or on that network, accessible to outside parties. While it is theoretically possible to keep an Internet-connected machine secure, and there is an entire industry built around the concept, the combination of humans, machines, and the Internet is reliably prone to security failures.