Brian Heming
7h

Generally speaking, local language models aren't much worse for coding than the biggest cloud models--at least the local ones that barely fit in 16 GB of VRAM. They still can't produce correct programs by themselves for cases that don't have working examples on Stack Overflow, still properly produce boilerplate, test cases, and sample code that resembles Stack Overflow answers vaguely finetuned to your use case, still are pretty good at rapid prototyping, and still can't substitute for an actual programmer.

Relying on a cloud service instead of one running on your own computer, as a programmer who surely has the level of skill needed to set up an off-the-shelf local language model, just seems dumb.

Jefferson Kim
5h

The new excuse for programmers to leave early from the office is that they used up their allotment on AI and can't do any more inquiries.

