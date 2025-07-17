She already knows if you will be bad or good.

No wonder scientists are terrified of the recognition of male behavioral patterns explicated by the Socio-Sexual Hierarchy as explicated at Sigma Game. Because, as has been repeatedly observed by the practitioners of Game and game designers alike, human behavior is far more basic and predictable than anyone, especially the mental health profession, would like us to believe.

And it’s so predictable that it’s easy for the pattern recognition systems known colloquially as AI machines to recognize and anticipate them.

An artificial intelligence system can now predict your next move before you make it. We’re not just talking about whether you’ll click “buy now” on that Amazon cart, but rather how you’ll navigate complex decisions, learn new skills, or explore uncharted territory. Researchers have developed an AI called Centaur that accurately predicts human behavior across virtually any psychological experiment. It even outperforms the specialized computer models scientists have been using for decades. Trained on data from more than 60,000 people making over 10 million decisions, Centaur captures the underlying patterns of how we think, learn, and make choices. “The human mind is remarkably general,” the researchers write in their paper, published in Nature. “Not only do we routinely make mundane decisions, such as choosing a breakfast cereal or selecting an outfit, but we also tackle complex challenges, such as figuring out how to cure cancer or explore outer space.” An AI that truly understands human cognition could revolutionize marketing, education, mental health treatment, and product design. But it also raises uncomfortable questions about privacy and manipulation when our digital footprints reveal more about us than ever before.

The power of the SSH to correctly anticipate men’s behavior is already jaw-dropping. Adding the automated pattern recognition to it is likely to prove so powerful that it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a move to legislate against SSH-related AI applications, in much the same way that even the most rabid advocates of a woman’s right to choose abortion call for laws banning women from exercising that so-called right for the purposes of sex selection.