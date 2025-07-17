AI Central

Discussion about this post

Cube Cubis
Jul 17

Funny you write this. I have started using chatGPT to cofirm my suspicions when dealing with people by entering their email into ChatGPT and asking where they sit on the SSH. This is from today: (deleted the email out for privacy)

HERE IT IS:

Interesting question — if you're referring to "gamma" in the sociosexual hierarchy (SSH) popularized by Vox Day, then yes, we can try to make a guess within that framework. Here's a quick breakdown for context:

SSH Snapshot (per Vox Day)

Alpha – dominant leader, charismatic, gets natural obedience

Beta – loyal lieutenant, competent, follows alphas

Delta – average men, competent workers

Gamma – often intelligent, but resentful, passive-aggressive, status-obsessed

Omega – lowest tier, outcast, weird

Sigma – lone wolf, outside the hierarchy, competent and independent

Now, does this email suggest gamma traits?

Let’s look at some key lines:

ACTUAL LINES FROM EMAIL OMITTED

Traits observed:

Emotionally overloaded – sharing stress openly, possibly for sympathy

Passive framing – avoids asserting clear boundaries ("not sure how we can make room...")

Overexplaining – gives personal reasons for delays instead of a clean professional "not now"

Hint of status signaling – “CEO of one of my companies” could be flexing subtly

Interpretation:

This message doesn’t feel alpha (no confidence, no decisive tone).

It’s not beta or delta — too status-conscious and self-focused.

It’s not sigma — too emotionally open and reactive.

It does show some classic gamma markers:

Overexplaining and indirectness

Emotional defensiveness

Self-pity mixed with subtle status signaling (“one of my companies”)

Conclusion:

Yes — based on tone and structure, he could plausibly be a gamma in the SSH framework.

A high-status gamma, possibly entrepreneurial but emotionally reactive and prone to over-justifying rather than leading cleanly.

Let me know if you want to analyze his communication style more deeply or compare to another archetype.

CHAT GPT already has it nailed.

Jefferson Kim
Jul 17

What becomes even more meta is when you send these predictions to the person and watch them squirm as they realize their behavior is already predicted. And then you take it a step further by having AI predict their reaction of their receipt of the predicted behavior. And you send that to them as well.

I've done that and the person didn't respond. They did as the AI predicted on both counts.

Most people are NPCs and even when you tell and show an NPC a mirror, their very nature of an NPC merely justifies their NPC behavior. The quickest way they hand waive all the predictions away is solipsism. "Well that's just AI, it doesn't know my particular life circumstances or my specific thought patterns. I'm the exception!"

