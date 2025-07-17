AI and Behavioral Pattern Recognition
AI is supercharging the value of the SSH
No wonder scientists are terrified of the recognition of male behavioral patterns explicated by the Socio-Sexual Hierarchy as explicated at Sigma Game. Because, as has been repeatedly observed by the practitioners of Game and game designers alike, human behavior is far more basic and predictable than anyone, especially the mental health profession, would like us to believe.
And it’s so predictable that it’s easy for the pattern recognition systems known colloquially as AI machines to recognize and anticipate them.
An artificial intelligence system can now predict your next move before you make it. We’re not just talking about whether you’ll click “buy now” on that Amazon cart, but rather how you’ll navigate complex decisions, learn new skills, or explore uncharted territory.
Researchers have developed an AI called Centaur that accurately predicts human behavior across virtually any psychological experiment. It even outperforms the specialized computer models scientists have been using for decades. Trained on data from more than 60,000 people making over 10 million decisions, Centaur captures the underlying patterns of how we think, learn, and make choices.
“The human mind is remarkably general,” the researchers write in their paper, published in Nature. “Not only do we routinely make mundane decisions, such as choosing a breakfast cereal or selecting an outfit, but we also tackle complex challenges, such as figuring out how to cure cancer or explore outer space.”
An AI that truly understands human cognition could revolutionize marketing, education, mental health treatment, and product design. But it also raises uncomfortable questions about privacy and manipulation when our digital footprints reveal more about us than ever before.
The power of the SSH to correctly anticipate men’s behavior is already jaw-dropping. Adding the automated pattern recognition to it is likely to prove so powerful that it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a move to legislate against SSH-related AI applications, in much the same way that even the most rabid advocates of a woman’s right to choose abortion call for laws banning women from exercising that so-called right for the purposes of sex selection.
Funny you write this. I have started using chatGPT to cofirm my suspicions when dealing with people by entering their email into ChatGPT and asking where they sit on the SSH. This is from today: (deleted the email out for privacy)
HERE IT IS:
Interesting question — if you're referring to "gamma" in the sociosexual hierarchy (SSH) popularized by Vox Day, then yes, we can try to make a guess within that framework. Here's a quick breakdown for context:
SSH Snapshot (per Vox Day)
Alpha – dominant leader, charismatic, gets natural obedience
Beta – loyal lieutenant, competent, follows alphas
Delta – average men, competent workers
Gamma – often intelligent, but resentful, passive-aggressive, status-obsessed
Omega – lowest tier, outcast, weird
Sigma – lone wolf, outside the hierarchy, competent and independent
Now, does this email suggest gamma traits?
Let’s look at some key lines:
ACTUAL LINES FROM EMAIL OMITTED
Traits observed:
Emotionally overloaded – sharing stress openly, possibly for sympathy
Passive framing – avoids asserting clear boundaries ("not sure how we can make room...")
Overexplaining – gives personal reasons for delays instead of a clean professional "not now"
Hint of status signaling – “CEO of one of my companies” could be flexing subtly
Interpretation:
This message doesn’t feel alpha (no confidence, no decisive tone).
It’s not beta or delta — too status-conscious and self-focused.
It’s not sigma — too emotionally open and reactive.
It does show some classic gamma markers:
Overexplaining and indirectness
Emotional defensiveness
Self-pity mixed with subtle status signaling (“one of my companies”)
Conclusion:
Yes — based on tone and structure, he could plausibly be a gamma in the SSH framework.
A high-status gamma, possibly entrepreneurial but emotionally reactive and prone to over-justifying rather than leading cleanly.
Let me know if you want to analyze his communication style more deeply or compare to another archetype.
CHAT GPT already has it nailed.
What becomes even more meta is when you send these predictions to the person and watch them squirm as they realize their behavior is already predicted. And then you take it a step further by having AI predict their reaction of their receipt of the predicted behavior. And you send that to them as well.
I've done that and the person didn't respond. They did as the AI predicted on both counts.
Most people are NPCs and even when you tell and show an NPC a mirror, their very nature of an NPC merely justifies their NPC behavior. The quickest way they hand waive all the predictions away is solipsism. "Well that's just AI, it doesn't know my particular life circumstances or my specific thought patterns. I'm the exception!"