AI Actress Tilly Norwood Has Hollywood Spiraling Sep 30, 2025
An AI actress got picked up by a talent agency, and Hollywood is already out condemning the existence of AI acting, even though the technology is still a ways off from making functional movies.
I really appreciate the insight you provide about the new developments in AI. I heard about Tilly Norwood today on the radio, and it focused on the panic from actors and Hollywood. Unfortunately, it left out the good parts of AI and how it can help. I imagine that it would be helpful to be able to run through 20 different interpretations of a scene at a fraction of the price and wear and tear on the production crew before finding the “best” adaptation. It probably helps with editing, as well. Matt Damon in an interview said that Jack Nicholson told him that Nicholson is a good actor because he’s a great writer. Imagine how much more someone with his talent could accomplish if he wasn’t limited by someone else’s vision.
