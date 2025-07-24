AI Central

Cube Cubis
Jul 24

I wrote this in the Kurgan´s blog. But it suits here as well.

I used chatGPT for the first time about 2 weeks ago. I am in the chemistry field and asked to formulate a product that is as good or better than the market leader. I am a one man show, vs companies with 100s of employees and let's say 10s of lab coats. This particular chemistry I was not too familiar with so I thought I would finally see what this AI thing is about.

It is incredible. In a day I had literally all the info I needed to start formulation, even very good guesses of what the competition product is made from and saved myself weeks of fluffing around... But yes it makes A LOT of mistakes. This is the crux. Since I am an "expert" in formulating I can sniff the BS. The beauty was once you tell it it is BSing it reconfigures and boom..

People like me (hopefully of IQ) are going to be able to do the work a whole room full of 110 IQs only faster. If you do not understand the topic well you can definitely get arse raped into going down the wrong rabbit hole.

This will be the same for the idiots who work for Mckinsey etc. Why the hell would you hire 5 x 120IQ consultants on 2000 USD a day plus expenses to offer shitty advice? hire a 140-150IQ guy who's got a keen nose for sniffing out BS and he will do a better job far faster at much lower cost with literally a 20 dollar a month subscription.

The old adage. Tech is only as good as the person using it.

ShootyBear
Jul 24Edited

Sorry for the side track, but Squad Leader is indeed one the the greatest games ever.

