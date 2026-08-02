AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurio_Music's avatar
Kurio_Music
3m

The vocal duet worked out well. Do you have a public Suno profile Vox? If so I'll give you a follow.

Reply
Share
Shimshon's avatar
Shimshon
8m

I watched a bit. Not my thing. Still, very impressive. 5 secs is definitely sufficient for music videos.

The prompt-as-director concept is very cool and powerful.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture