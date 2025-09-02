AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
12hEdited

Great! We simply can't afford to sacrifice another generation of American talent to stateside colleges' and HR departments' preferences. The most pushback I see on AI comes from women and gammas. Make of that what you will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cube Cubis's avatar
Cube Cubis
12h

I was telling my friend the other day, lucky I part own the company, because I would have fired myself by now otherwise. I can do almost all my leg work for technical development in hours now what used to take weeks just by having my 19 dollar subscription to GPT. It is INSANE, how effective it is if you know when it is BSing or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture