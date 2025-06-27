AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Pierce's avatar
Mark Pierce
Jun 27

China’s AI models are being trained on vast corpora, including (illegally scraped) English-language works the U.S. refuses to free for domestic use.

The result? U.S. copyright law is helping foreign adversaries build better American-language AIs than American citizens are legally allowed to.

Reply
Share
B. E. Gordon's avatar
B. E. Gordon
Jun 29

On my blog ( https://offmodernity.substack.com/ ), I've written so far two novels, "The Sorter" and "The Null Shard", with each consisting of three parts. I also released them on Amazon for Kindle.

"The Sorter" was first written out in the traditional manner, then edited and stripped down using Grok, then fleshed out with better dialogue and descriptions using Claude. It was inspired by Vox Day and the SSH, although that is only one element; the emphasis is on an alien invasion of a future American space colony on an alien planet.

"The Null Shard," which takes place immediately following, after writing out the first few chapters traditionally, was then organized and outlined with the help of Grok, then with rough drafts using Grok, and then fleshed out using Claude. At all steps, of course, I myself had to do a lot of adding, editing, and correcting of the outputted material to keep it consistent between chapters and with the overall storyline.

These two works are my first-ever forays into science fiction writing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture